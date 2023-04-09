Modi launches Int'l Big Cats Alliance on 50th year of 'Project Tiger'

He also released a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). PM Modi also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

He interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah. In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.