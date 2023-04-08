'Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft'

HYDERABAD: In a veiled attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Telangana needs to be very careful of people who nurture dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption. Prime Minister Modi said he was pained at the non-cooperation of state government in the Centre's projects.

Addressing the gathering at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, PM Modi said, "Serving people with utmost devotion is our primary goal. But I am very pained about one thing... It hurts a lot when the development and welfare measures by the central government do not fructify well due to hindrances posed by state governments. This has been happening in Telangana."

He said due to the lack of cooperation from the state government, many central projects were getting delayed and it is the people who are the ultimate sufferers. He said the state government should not allow any hindrance to development projects.

"I appeal to the Telangana government to not allow any obstruction to development measures, not make the people of Telangana the victims, not to deprive the state of prosperity," he added.

Attacking the ruling BRS in Telangana without taking names, PM Modi said dynasty politics and corruption are not different. He said corruption flourishes where dynasty politics prevails.

Prime Minister Modi said, "In today's new India, it is our priority to fulfill the aspirations of the countrymen. But a handful of people are very agitated by these development works. People, who keep nurturing dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption, are irked by those who work honestly. They are not concerned with the interest of the country and society. Such people only like to see their families flourishing. Telangana needs to be very careful about such people."

He said those, who are trying to escape from their own corrupt acts by seeking protection from the court, received a jolt. "We have enhanced the digital payment system across the country, but why did not this happen earlier?

It did not happen because the dynastic forces did not want to give up their control over the system. The familists wanted to keep control of which beneficiary would get what benefit and how much. But today, Modi has attacked the very root of corruption," PM Modi said.

The projects launched today in Telangana, Prime Minister said will further 'Ease of Travel,' 'Ease of Living' as well as 'Ease of Doing Business' in the state. He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been dedicated to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of Telangana's people. "In the last nine years, around 70 km of the Metro network has been laid in Hyderabad only," the PM said.

He said Telangana is reaping the benefits of the efforts being taken to modernise railways in the entire country.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said India invested a record amount in the modernisation of infrastructure when the world was witnessing economic turbulence. He said Rs 10 lakh crore has been allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year's budget. In Telangana, PM Modi said the NDA government has been geared towards both industrial and agricultural development.

The textile sector is what empowers both the farmers as well as labourers, he added. He said the Centre decided to establish seven Mega Textile Parks across the country and one among these will be established in Telangana.

It will not only boost employment but will also ensure overall development in the state, he said. "Today's new India...the new India of the 21st century, is rapidly building modern infrastructure in every corner of the country.

Vande Bharat Express represents a convergence of faith, modernity, technology and tourism.

Also, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stones for the development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore today mark a special day for Telangana," he said. These projects, PM Mod said, will boost connectivity and strengthen infrastructure in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station here. The latest in the Vande Bharat trains will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours, particularly benefitting pilgrims of both the Telugu states. This is the first Vande Bharat Express of India connecting Tirupati -- a city in Andhra Pradesh which is home to the important Hindu shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other historic temples.

This is India's 13th Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Along with railways, the network of highways in Telangana is also being developed rapidly. Due to the continuous efforts of the central government, today the length of National Highways in Telangana has doubled. In the year 2014, there was about 2,500 km long National Highway here, which has increased to 5,000 km today. Work is underway on road projects worth Rs 60,000 crore for the development of Telangana, which includes the 'game changer' Hyderabad Ring Road." Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay was also present at the airport.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive PM Modi at the airport.

Instead, the CM deputed state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport in his absence.

The Telangana CM also skipped Prime Minister Modi's programme in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister KCR was invited following the protocol. KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions. Last year, KCR renamed his party -- the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) -- to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was also seen putting in efforts to unite the opposition parties for a united fight against BJP in next year's general elections.

In a major thrust to infrastructure and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana on Saturday. In a programme at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and other infrastructure projects. During the programme, Prime Minister flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He inaugurated the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore.

Prime Minister further laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore.

The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.