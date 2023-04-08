Seven charged with communal violence surrender before Nalanda police

PATNA: Fearing attachment of their property, seven people, accused of communal violence during Ram Navmi in Bihar's Nalanda district, on Saturday surrendered before police.

As soon as the district administration initiated the process of attachment of property of the nine accused in the morning, seven of them, including Bajrang dal District convener Kundan Kumar, surrendered before Nalanda police.

The other accused who surrendered are identified as Krishna Kumar, Mohammad Sheru, Mohammad Chand, Mohammad Rashid, Manish Verma and Sonu Verma. The district administration has stopped the process of property attachment of the accused who have surrendered.

However, two accused Pappu and Munna are still absconding and hence district administration is attaching their property.

"We have filed separate applications in Nalanda district court in communal violence during Ram Navami. The court has issued the directives to district administration. Accordingly, we had pasted notices at houses of the accused," said Ashok Mishra, SP of Bihar Sharif Nalanda district.

"No communal violence has been reported after April 1. We have also allowed markets to open till 3 p.m. The district police have arrested 130 rioters so far and 15 FIRs have been registered in Laheri and Sohsarai police stations of the district," Mishra said.

Kundan Kumar claimed that he was not present in Bihar Sharif on Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, the situation is improving in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram, which were hit by communal violence on Ram Navami.

The district administrations have restored internet services in Rohtas district and Bihar Sharif after ninth day of violence.