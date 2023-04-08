Modi to lay foundation for Secunderabad rly station for redevelopment

He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for passengers on pilgrimage.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable commuting option.

He will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore.

The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains, informed the PMO through its statement. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad.

AIIMS Bibinagar is being built at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while also contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.