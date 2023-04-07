‘Govt websites made accessible for differently-abled persons’

NEW DELHI: As many as 95 central government ministries' websites have been made accessible to differently-abled persons.
Apart from this, 676 websites of various states have also been made accessible for them, according to sources aware of developments.
An integrated browser-based tool with text-to-speech and text-to-Braille System that provides a verbal description of all events of a web page, including links, buttons, check box, text etc, which are keyboard-event-driven, and provides 'keyboard only' accessibility using a minimal set of keys, has been developed for making websites accessible for differently-abled persons.
Ministry for electronics and IT has initiated a project named "Content Management Framework" for making Central government websites accessible for differently-abled persons.
Under it, a fund of Rs 16 crore has been released, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android