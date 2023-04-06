So desperate, says PM on 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' remark

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social justice is not just a political but the party follows it in letter and in spirit.

While addressing the BJP workers on the party's 44th Foundation Day, PM Modi said, "BJP is working with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We have always given topmost priority to social justice and empowerment in our hearts and working style. Social justice is not a part of political sloganeering for us but an article of faith for us."

He added, "BJP lives social justice...follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 50 crores poor without discrimination is a strong expression of social justice." I firmly believe that the devotion, dedication and power of our Karyakartas, and our Mantra of 'Nation First' will keep inspiring us! Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin had on Monday said that the struggle for the attainment of social justice is not an issue of a single state. Presiding over the first All India Federation for Social Justice, which brought together leaders of different political parties on a virtual platform, Stalin attacked the ruling BJP saying those who backed the idea of a single concept vis-a-vis faith and language among others were against social justice. Meanwhile in his address today, PM Modi also lashed out at the Congress over its dynastic politics, PM Modi, "Today BJP is leading a new political culture in the country and what is the culture of Congress and other parties like it? All these parties are hostages of familyism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism, whereas BJP's political culture is to take every countryman along."

Prime Minister Modi said that the Opposition never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day. "Seeing their corrupt deeds exposed, people with imperial mindset are filled with frustration, so now these people have openly started threatening to dig Modi's grave," he said "They cannot digest the work BJP is doing. Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'modi-teri-kabr-khudegi">Modi teri kabr khudegi'. But I want to say that these people will keep on conspiring against us but they don't know that poor, deprived, dalits, tribals are protecting the lotus."

He further stated that BJP has made the mantra of the nation first their ideal. BJP took birth from the womb of democracy, is nourished by the nectar of democracy and BJP is working day and night for the country with dedication while strengthening the country's democracy and constitution, he stated.

"BJP is the party for which the nation has always been paramount. One India-Best India whose faith has been the main mantra. When Jana Sangh was born, we did not have much political experience, nor did we have the means... nor the resources, but we had devotion towards the motherland and the power of democracy, he said.

He further said, "Our dedication is to Mother India... Our dedication is to the crores of people of the country... Our dedication is to the Constitution of the country. Today BJP is synonymous with development and faith... it is synonymous with new ideas and is playing its role as a main servant in the country's victory journey." He added that from the beginning, BJP has deep faith in the intellect and values of the people of the country, which is herself the 'Mother of Democracy. He further added that this faith has been strengthening more and more, day by day.

All we had was 'Maatr Bhumi Ki Bhakti' and 'Lok Tantra Ki Shakti', i.e. the 'Devotion for the Motherland' and 'Power of the Democracy', he said. He stated that Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' has been the Mantra and goal for the Bharatiya Janata Party. When Jan Sangh was born, we had neither much political experience nor enough resources, he further stated. April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level. Further, the ruling party at the Centre will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at 10 lakh places across the country on Thursday. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will be played at BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, office bearers and workers will gather at party offices to listen to PM Modi's speech.