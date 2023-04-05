Fake video: SC to hear lawyer’s plea against HC’s condition for bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea filed by a lawyer challenging a condition imposed on him by the Madras High Court while granting anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged by Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly giving false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in the state. Advocate Prashant Kumar Umrao, whose verified Twitter handle says he is a spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP, was granted anticipatory bail on March 21 by the High Court which had put conditions, including that he shall report before the police daily at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm, for 15 days and thereafter as and when required for interrogation. Umrao’s plea challenging the condition imposed by the high court to report to the police daily was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala.