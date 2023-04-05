"I know who sent threat letter...will give fitting reply": Sudeep

"They know me and my residential address, which is why they sent the letter by post. I will bring everything out. I will reply to the threat letter," he added. Earlier in the day, an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju and Sudeep's family members after which the police registered a case in the matter.

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

Speaking here, Kichcha Sudeep also laid down the speculations regarding his contesting the upcoming Karnataka polls to rest and said that he would only be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I will only campaign for the BJP, won't contest the elections," he said.

He further added, "I am an actor. It is not wrong that many parties contact me, offering tickets or asking to campaign. I have well-wishers in all parties, but I am not joining any political party. I have not asked for any ticket from any place. I have taken some decisions in favour of someone. I will work in favour of those who stand in favour of me in my tough time".

Meanwhile, BJP sources had earlier said that the actor was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.