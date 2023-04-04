Kerala: Major fire breaks out on Cochin Port Authority land, doused

WELLINGDON ISLAND: A major fire broke out that broke out in a plot belonging to the Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) at Wellingdon Island in Kochi and spread to dry grass last evening has been completely put out, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire took place on the CoPA land near Indian Maritime University and the Southern Naval Command was called for assistance in dousing operations.

According to officials, the fire that started at around 7.45 pm yesterday was completely brought under control at around 10 pm after nearly two hours of continuous operations.

The Southern Naval Command in a tweet said, "On request of assistance, Southern Naval Command immediately pressed Naval firefighting services into action. Naval fire tenders rushed to site & augmented efforts of Port authorities."