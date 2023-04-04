Kerala CM congratulates Sheikh Mansour on becoming UAE's Vice President

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended greetings to Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on becoming Vice President of the UAE and reminisced his fond memories of visiting his palace some time back.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had recently appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new Vice President of the Gulf nation. Sheikh Mansour is the owner of the popular English Premier League club Manchester City FC that he bought in 2008.

''Congratulations to Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on becoming the Vice President of the UAE! I have fond memories of my visit to his palace and the warm welcome I received. Under his guidance, Kerala's historic ties with the UAE will only grow stronger. @HHMansoor,'' the Chief Minister said.