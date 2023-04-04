Closely monitoring situation: Shah condoles deaths in Sikkim's avalanche

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim, saying the government is closely monitoring the situation.

Shah took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives and assured that the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will reach the affected area soon.

The Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

"My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah said in a tweet.