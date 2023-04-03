'Suspected' packet recovered in J-K's Samba: Police

SAMBA: A suspected packet was recovered near the Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

The recovery of a suspected packet comes a day after a blast occured in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday at Boulevard road which triggered panic among people nearby, the police had said.

However, nobody was injured, police said.

"A blast occurred in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as and Hafizullah Bhat and his spouse, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time but both are safe.

Prima facie the blast seems to be due to equipment failure, the police said.