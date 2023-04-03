Rahul in Surat: BJP alleges 'one family bigger than country'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that top leaders of the party accompanying Rahul Gandhi to the court in Surat where he will file an appeal against his conviction was a "childish" attempt to put undue "pressure" on the judiciary.

"They (Congress) are doing a drama to threaten the judiciary. I condemn it. If a court has convicted somebody, then the drama is basically about pressuring. Congress party considers a family above the country..." Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament today. However, Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the BJP's logic.

"I am going with my leader (Rahul Gandhi), how can this be pressure on the judiciary? They (BJP) are creating a ruckus in West Bengal and Bihar. Till now no appeal has come from PM Modi and Amit Shah...," Baghel told reporters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will not debate the court's decision but will fight against injustice. It is not a show of strength. He is our leader. Everyone goes to stand by a leader. The family members go along when there is even a normal case. This is a party and we are fighting for the country. We will reach there. It is the decision of the whole party, he has not called us."

Himachal chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is also accompanying Rahul rubbished the allegation of "drama" levelled by the BJP. "No one can pressurise judiciary. We are going to Surat. Congress is the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi is big leader of our party. This is not a political drama. We stand by him...," Sukhu said.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen along with other top Congress leaders onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi which took off for Surat. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was seen at the Delhi residence of Rahul Gandhi earlier today.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also among the leaders accompanying Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI today, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the country will not tolerate the insult of backwards.

"India won't tolerate the insult of backwards...Earlier, PV Narasimha Rao, P Chidambaram, DK Shivakumar went to jail too, how many Congress people went with them, is one family bigger than the country?" Thakur asked.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We can't argue over the court's verdict but we can fight against the Central government. They (Centre) don't want to form a JPC in Adani row. They plan that House does not function...."

Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar also said that the party stands by Rahul Gandhi and that it does not require advice from the BJP. "We don't want any advice from BJP leaders. Rahul Gandhi is our leader, a national leader. We know what to do.

Congress party stands by him, the entire nation, party workers are in unity with him, and we will stand like a rock," Shivakumar said in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, in Surat, security has been increased for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city.

"Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Surat district court the Surat city police have deployed the police force wherever there is a possibility of movement. We will also be starting frisking and checking," Sagar Bagmar, DCP Zone-4 Surat told ANI.

Congress party workers gathered outside District and Sessions Court in Surat in support.