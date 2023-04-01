National

RPF jawan dies after being hit by moving train in Assam's Dibrugarh

Government railway police (GRP) officials said that the deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong.
Railway Protection Force jawan dies in Assam
Railway Protection Force jawan dies in AssamANI
ANI

ASSAM: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan died after being hit by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town railway station, the police said on Saturday. Government railway police (GRP) officials said that the deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong.

The incident took place on Friday night at around 08.45 pm. Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

"The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector, GRP told ANI. More details into the matter are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Railway Protection Force
Assam
Dibrugarh
Government railway police
RPF jawan dies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in