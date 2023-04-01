India reports 2,994 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,994 new Covid-19 infections were reported in India on Saturday, a slight dip from Friday's tally of 3095 coronavirus cases, according to Union heath ministry data. India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 16,354.

Yesterday's tally of 3095 fresh coronavirus cases was the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent, according to the health bulletin today.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease was reported to be 4,41,71,551. The death toll rose to 5,30,876 with nine deaths and the case fatality rate recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 9,981 Covid vaccination doses were administered in last 24 hours. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country. "Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".