Emergency declared at Delhi airport as Dubai-bound plane suffers birdhit

NEW DELHI: A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.
Airport officials stated that the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took-off.
FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft.
More details awaited.
