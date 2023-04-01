CBSE starts drive for professional development of teachers

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said that it has started special drive for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers from its affiliated government and government-aided schools.

Stating that the National Education Policy 2020 recommends that every school should ensure participation of all its teachers in at least 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development (CPD), the CBSE, in its official circular, said as also mandated in CBSE bye-laws, each teacher is expected to participate in at least 25 hours of training programs conducted by the Board in a year and rest from other sources to be arranged by education departments of concerned States/UTs.

Accordingly, the CBSE has established 16 centres of excellence in different parts of the country with focus on In-service training of teachers of all CBSE-affiliated schools.

The CBSE education officers will conduct training under two categories such as Generic and Subject Specific. There are 23 training courses aligned with classes 10 and 12 subjects while there are 22 generic courses ranging from Adolescent Education Program, Art Integration, Inclusive Education, HappyClassrooms, Cyber Safety and Security and more.

As more and more government, government aided, Public Private Partnership (PPP) schools get affiliated to CBSE, it is imperative for the Board to handhold the teachers in these schools through this transition period by giving special training.

With high powered committee was set up by CBSE to give advice for providing quality training to such teachers, it has been agreed that beginning of April, 2023, CBSE will provide training programs for the teachers of government, government aided, PPP schools affiliated with CBSE.

Each State/UT/Body will develop a centralized annual training calendar beginning from April to March with their specific requirements for training. It will be ensured that each government teacher receives a minimum of 25 hours training organized by the board/state government or government/regional teacher’s training institutions and remaining 25 hours of CPD shall be arranged by the school itself.

All modalities of teachers training have been finalised in partnership with the state governments and UTs which will sponsor and make online registration for teachers trainings from their government, government aided and PPP schools on CBSE training portal.