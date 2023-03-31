Major fire breaks out in Kanpur, 500 shops gutted

KANPUR: At least 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out during the wee hours on Friday in the Basmandi area in Kanpur.

Firefighters were able to rescue all the people trapped in the building in AR Tower.

As many as two dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and the operation lasted more than six hours.

The flames spread to the adjacent market and buildings due to strong winds. Affected areas include Masood Tower 1, Masood Tower 2 and Hamraaz Complex.

"The fire is under control now. No one is trapped in the building," said Ajay Kumar, Deputy Director, Uttar Pradesh Fire Service.