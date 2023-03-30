Over 20 people fall into stepwell at Indore temple, 10 rescued

INDORE: More than 20 people, including women and children are feared trapped, following the collapse of the roof of a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday.

The incident took place during Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the Patel Nagar area. Police and locals were seen trying to rescue the devotees trapped inside the well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to state that he has spoken to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the mishap.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi said.