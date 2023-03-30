Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 13

"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured," Chouhan told reporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families." The incident occurred at around 12 pm on Thursday when devotees were offering prayers during a hawan at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.