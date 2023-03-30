AIMIM leader booked for offering namaz at public place

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow police have registered a case against AIMIM leader Uzma Parveen for offering namaz at the Metro station in Hussainganj.

The matter came to light after the AIMIM leader posted a photograph on Twitter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that Uzma had falsely shown the place of offering prayers to be Vidhan Bhawan which is misleading.

Last year, eight people were spotted offering namaz inside a prominent mall in a video that had gone viral on social media days after the inauguration of the international chain outlet.

Later, all of them were arrested.

Kaushik said that Uzma offered prayers at metro station and later tweeted that "one is free to offer prayers at any place as one is free to express his/her view".

"A case under charges of IPC 153 A (promoting enmity), IPC 200 (giving false information), and IPC 283 (obstruction of public way) has been registered against Uzma," said the DCP.