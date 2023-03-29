MVA predicts President’s rule in Maharashtra after SC verdict

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) have forecast the possibility of President's rule being imposed in Maharashtra after the upcoming Supreme Court verdict on the disqualification of 16 MLAs, here on Wednesday.

State NCP President Jayant Patil said that after the apex court judgement, the government of Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to collapse.

"However, there may not be a midterm election as anticipated in some quarters, but instead, Central rule would be imposed after the SC verdict," asserted Patil, addressing a meeting of party workers in Jalgaon late on Tuesday.

He claimed that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is "scared" of holding mid-term elections and is devising methods on how to postpone all elections due, including local bodies, and Market Committees also, as much as possible.

Endorsing the NCP leader's stance, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said here this morning (March 29) that he is in full agreement with Patil's assessment of the situation.

"It is very obvious that the SC verdict will ensure the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Shinde... So, the state government will fall and there will be no other option left. Hence the likelihood of the President's rule cannot be ruled out," declared Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader said that his party had absolutely no doubts that Shinde and the other MLAs would be disqualified, "provided everything goes as per the law".

The third MVA ally, Congress has not commented on the latest developments, though its top leaders have said several times in the past that the Shinde government will topple after the SC judgement.

Nevertheless, the three parties are optimistic that the apex court outcome could prove to be a turning point for the state politics nine months after the MVA headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray was ousted following a Shinde-led rebellion in June 2022.