Meghalaya: Sohiong assembly bypoll on May 10

SHILLONG: The by-election to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district will be held on May 10, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said on Wednesday.

The election to the seat, which was scheduled on February 27 along with the rest of the state, was not held due to the demise of former home minister HDR Lyngdoh, who was also a United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate.

The notification with regard to the bypoll will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing of nominations by a UDP candidate is on April 20, he said.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The UDP is fielding Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah, the nephew of Lyngdoh.

In all, six candidates are in the fray, including sitting MLA Samlin Malngiang who is contesting on a National People's Party ticket.

Elections to the remaining 59 assembly constituencies in the state were held on February 27, with the National People's Party winning 26 seats. The UDP won 11 seats while the BJP, HSPDP and the PDF won two seats each and two Independent legislators also emerged victorious.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has returned to power, with the backing of BJP, UDP, HSPDP, PDF and Independent legislators.