In a first, HC turns to ChatGPT for ‘worldwide view’ in assault case

Chandigarh: In what could probably be a first-of-its-kind instance in an Indian court, Punjab and Haryana High Court took the help of ChatGPT to assess the worldwide view on bail in a case of assault “laced with cruelty”.

The court sought the aid of ChatGPT -- an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot -- while hearing the bail plea of an accused in a murder case.

Justice Anoop Chitkara, in his order on Monday, however, made it clear that any reference to ChatGPT and any observation made is neither an expression of opinion on the merits of the case nor shall the trial court advert to these comments. “This reference is only intended to present a broader picture on bail jurisprudence, where cruelty is a factor,” the judge observed.

While dismissing the bail plea, the judge observed “causing death itself is cruel but if the cruelty causes death, the tables turn”.

“When the physical assault is done with an element of cruelty, the parameters of bail also change,” he further observed.

“...when the offence is heinous and the crime is brutal, cruelty becomes one of the factors in granting or refusing bail. The impact of individuals who act with cruelty is devastating not only for those on whom the direct harm and pain is inflicted but also on a systemic level.

“Cruel individuals contribute to sustain the greater deficiencies of society like gender, economic and social inequalities. Once the courts form a prima facie opinion that the accused acted with cruelty, then such an accused ordinarily should not be granted bail, and if the courts still deem it appropriate to grant, then it must be after specifying the reasons for such an indulgence”.