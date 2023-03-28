Kanjhawala case : Court asks Delhi police to file charge sheet

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi police to file the charge sheet on the next date of hearing on April 1 in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case.

Delhi police informed the court that the charge sheet is under scrutiny. This incident pertains to January 1, 2023.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal extended the judicial custody of the five accused till April 1. The period of 90 days is going to expire on April 1.

The court during the hearing asked the police when they are going to file the charge sheet.

The investigation Officer (IO) answered that the charge sheet is under scrutiny and will file in a day or two.

The court said that why in a day or two, file it on the next date of hearing, and all the lawyers will also be there on the next date.

Accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal are in judicial custody. All the accused were produced in court.

Two accused are on the bail in the matter.

It is a matter in which a girl was allegedly hit and dragged for 13 kilometres for nearly two hours.

Delhi police have already added section 302 (murder) of IPC in the matter. Initially, the case was registered under sections 279 and 304 of the IPC.

The accused persons were arrested in January 2023. The court has granted bail to accused Ashutosh and Ankush.

This matter pertains to dragging a girl under the car in the Kanjhawala-Sultan Puri area on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2023.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava has been appointed a special public prosecutor to represent Delhi police in the matter.

On the basis of evidence collected during the investigation, Delhi police have added the section of murder.

SPP Atul Srivastava had submitted before the court that there was an intention on the part of the accused persons which attracts the section of murder.