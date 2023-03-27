SC extends stay of UP court's proceedings against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim order which had stayed the trial court's proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case registered against him in 2014 in Uttar Pradesh during the election campaign.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna while saying that its order on stay of trial court's proceedings shall continue, adjourned the matter for hearing in May as no counsel appeared for the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the bench had stayed the trial court's proceedings and also issued notice on Kejriwal's petition.

During the election campaign in 2014, Kejriwal had allegedly said that "those who believe in 'Khuda' would not be pardoned by 'Khuda' if they vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order which had rejected his plea for discharge from the case.

The High Court while dismissing Kejriwal's plea had said that it appeared that Kejriwal is threatening the voters in the name of 'Khuda' knowing full well that if he uses the term 'Khuda', some set of voters belonging to different religions might have severely been influenced.

Earlier, Sultanpur Court had dismissed his discharge application. During the earlier hearing, the top court bench had expressed disapproval of the statement made by Kejriwal saying, "Why are you bringing God? In a secular country, leave God alone. God does not need anyone's protection, he can take care of himself."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal had then said, "Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said".