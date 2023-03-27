BSP to contest Karnataka assembly elections, says Mayawati

On BSP supremo Mayawati's decision to contest the Karnataka assembly elections alone, Yogi Government's Minority Welfare Minister in Uttar Pradesh Danish Azad said, "everyone has the right to contest elections, be it BSP or any other political party. It is her decision but I can say that today the country has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The countrymen have full faith in the work done by Prime Minister Modi for the progress of the country, to increase its respect, no matter how hard the opposition parties try, but Modi ji rules in the hearts of people. I have full faith that BJP's victory is certain," he added.

On Saturday, the Congress party announced the first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections.

The names of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State party president DK Shivakumar are included in the first list of 124 candidates.

Siddaramaiah will contest from the Varuna constituency while DK Shivakumar will be the candidate from Kanakapura. The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to take place this year.