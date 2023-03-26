Telangana: Congress leaders protest over Rahul’s disqualification

Revanth Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is a conspiracy by Narendra Modi government. "The government was unable to politically face Rahul Gandhiji and hence disqualified him," he said.

"Today BJP might disqualify him but tomorrow he will be the Prime Minister," said Revanth Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified under a conspiracy. He said the speed with which the Congress leader was sentenced in the defamation case raised many doubts. He pointed out that trials in defamation cases continue for years but in this case, the court delivered the judgment within a few weeks.

The former TPCC president said though Surat court gave a month to Rahul Gandhi to challenge the sentence in a higher court, the Modi government acted in haste to disqualify him within 24 hours.

The Congress leader said since Rahul Gandhi had been raising his voice in the Parliament to expose Modi-Adani nexus, the government got him disqualified to gag his voice.

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said if necessary, all Congress MPs should resign to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Former state ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former Union minister Renuka Chowdary, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and others participated in the protest.