PM Modi to address 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his third 'Mann Ki Baat' of this year on Sunday.

The 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today. The programme which was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions to date.

The last 'Mann Ki Baat' program was aired on February 26. Its first show was aired on 3rd October 2014. 'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen.

The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels.

Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages. In the last programme, the PM touched upon a lot of topics while also declaring the winners of the 'Unity Day' special three competitions.

He also discussed various topics including the replacement of plastic bags and the revival of 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav' at Bansberia in West Bengal. However, 'Mann Ki Baat', will complete its 100th edition on April 30.

In the run-up to the centenary episode, All India Radio (AIR) is launching a unique campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the program on the transformation of India, according to a statement.

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat episodes till date. The relevant sound bytes of the Prime Minister from each episode of Mann ki Baat shall be broadcast in all Bulletins and other programmes across the AIR network.

The campaign shall be on-Air from March 15 and concludes on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, 4 FM Gold channels and 159 Primary channels in the country.

The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all regions. Citizens can also listen to the Program on 'News On AIR' App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

Prime Minister's unique and direct communication with the citizens through the medium of Radio, Mann Ki Baat has completed 98 Episodes till now. It has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation, Vocal for Local etc.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on Industries like Khadi, Indian Toy Industry, Startups in Health, AYUSH, Space etc.

With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication, said the statement.