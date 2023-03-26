National

Countdown for launch of LVM3-M3 rocket carrying 36 satellites begins

India’s heavies launch vehicle, Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III), will deploy 36 satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on Sunday.
Countdown For LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 Mission Begins
Countdown For LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 Mission Begins
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The countdown for ISRO's LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites is set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday morning at 9:00 am.

India’s heavy launch vehicle, Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III), will deploy 36 satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on Sunday.

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, the United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with M/s. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits.

The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022.

In this mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totaling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sriharikota
Satish Dhawan Space Centre
36 satellites
Launch Vehicle Mark-III
ISRO's LVM3 rocket
Network Access Associates Limited
LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1
Chandrayaan-2 mission

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in