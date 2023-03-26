National

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day.'
Akanksha Dubey
Akanksha Dubey
IANS

VARANASI: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday.

She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film.

The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account.

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day.'

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Akanksha Dubey
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life
Akanksha Dubey ends life
Akanksha Dubey suicide
Akanksha Dubey dies in Varanasi hotel
Samar Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in