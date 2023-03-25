Wayanad constituency declared vacant after RaGa's disqualification

CHENNAI: The Wayanad constituency in Kerala for Lok Sabha was declared vacant, hours after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

As part of a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Wayanad District Congress Committee chief ND Appachan said that the party will observe "Black Day" on Saturday.

Rahul was disqualified as a lawmaker on Friday after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case by a court in Surat.

According to sources, it is one of the highest profile disqualifications of a sitting lawmaker in the country, and he will not be able to contest elections for the next 8 years.

Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for a total of 8 years, including 2 years of the sentence and 6 years thereafter.

With this, the Election Commission will have to announce a fresh by-election in Wayanad in the coming days, since no seat can be left vacant for more than six months as per the rules of the Election Commission of India.

Rahul won the seat in Wayanad, Kerala in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating CPI contestant PP Suneer, with a margin of more than 4.31 lakh votes.