Moratorium on new engg, tech colleges to be lifted

NEW DELHI: The moratorium on opening of new engineering and technical colleges will be lifted from the 2023-24 academic session, the AICTE announced on Thursday.

The technical education regulator had imposed a two-year ban from 2020-21 on opening of new engineering institutes due to a declining number of admissions in the course.

AICTE said existing institutions willing to take AICTE approval for their technical programme will also have to obtain approval for all technical programmes offered.