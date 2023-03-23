IYC stages symbolic protest in show of solidarity for RaGa

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday held a symbolic protest near Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi against the verdict of a Surat court sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years of jail in a defamation case.

The demonstration is in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, said general secretary in-charge Delhi Coco Padhi. The protesters were carrying placards and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of police personnel.

The court, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.