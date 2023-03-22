Nation becoming big telecom tech exporter: Modi unveils 6G vision docu
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the 6G vision document of the country and said initiatives around 6G within six months of the 5G rollout show India’s confidence.
He said from being a mere consumer of telecom technology, India is now moving fast to become a big exporter of that technology.
"Within six months of the 5G rollout, today we are talking about 6G. This shows the confidence of India. Today we have brought the vision document to the fore. This will become a big base for the rollout of 6G," Modi said.
The vision document released by Department of Telecom states that while 5G technology promises a speed of 40-1,100 Mbps with the potential to hit maximum speed of 10,000 Mbps, 6G will offer ultra-low latency with speeds up to 1 terabit per second --which is 1,000 times more than the top speed of 5G.
The prime minister at the event inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre , which has been set up in the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) campus. It will be fully funded by India.
He said the ITU office in India will help create the right environment for 6G in the country.
"Before 4G, India was only a user of telecom technology, but now India is moving fast to become a big exporter of telecom technology," he said.
The PM said that technology that has been successfully developed indigenously is getting attention from across the world.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android