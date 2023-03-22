Mild tremors felt as magnitude 2.7 earthquake strikes of Delhi

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck 17 km west-northwest of Delhi on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi, India."

Earlier, strong tremors from a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan's remote Hindu Kush mountains, jangled nerves and triggered panic across states in the North Indian belt on Tuesday evening.

In Delhi and adjoining areas of the national capital, panicked locals came out on the streets as the tremors struck.