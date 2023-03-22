National

Guwahati shopkeeper buys scooty using coins saved over 5-6 years

Saidul Hoque and his saved coins
GUWAHATI: In an inspiring story, a small shopkeeper of Guwahati, Md. Saidul Hoque finally fulfilled his dream after buying a new scooty using his stored coins.

He had been saving Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins for the last 5-6 years.Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city, on Tuesday bought a scooty with coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.

"I'm so glad after buying a scooty with a sack of coins I saved. I am running a small shop in the Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooty. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I fulfilled my dream. I am so happy now," Saidul Hoque said.

Manish Poddar, owner of the two-wheeler showroom, said, "When the customer came to our dealer to buy a scooty with his saved coins, I was so delighted."

"When my executive told me that, a customer had come to our showroom to buy a scooty with his saved coins, I was delighted, because I have seen such news on TV and read in the paper. I wish Saidul will buy a four-wheeler also in future. My executive told me that he had dreamed of buying a two-wheeler and had been collecting the coins over the last 5-6 years".

"He has come to our showroom with a sack of coins around Rs 90,000," the owner of the two-wheeler showroom added. 

