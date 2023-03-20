TDP, YSRCP MLAs come to blows in Andhra Pradesh assembly

AMARAVATI: The ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party MLAs got into a brawl in the Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday during a protest by the TDP against the government order banning roadshows and rallies on the roads.

The assembly proceedings were stalled for a brief period and all the 11 TDP MLAs present in the assembly were suspended for a day from the House.

In January, the Andhra Pradesh government banned all public meetings and rallies on state roads, including national highways, citing public safety concerns.

During the Question Hour today, a few TDP MLAs led by K Atchennaidu went to the podium with yellow placards and gheraoed the Speaker from both sides. They tore papers and threw them at Speaker Tammineni Sitharam.

During the ruckus that ensued, YSRCP MLAs VR Eliza and TJR Sudhakar Babu went to protect the Speaker. However, a TDP MLA pushed them, and Babu was also injured in the scuffle.

TDP MLA Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy allegedly hurled expletives at Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and the YSRCP MLAs.TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah "pushed" Vellampalli Srinivas who fell down leading to tense moments in the House.

The YSRCP MLAs strongly condemned the behaviour of the TDP leader and termed it a "black day" in the AP's Assembly history. They alleged that these attacks and protests were a ploy by the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in a deliberate bid to disrupt the Assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, TDP Chief Naidu also said, "Today is Black day for Andhra Pradesh". "Shocked to see our MLA Dola Swamy being attacked in the assembly by YSRCP MLAs. Today is a Black day for Andhra Pradesh because such a shameful incident has never happened in the hallowed halls of the assembly before," Naidu tweeted.

He said it seems like a "pre-meditated attack" as a response to TDP's clean sweep at the recently held MLC polls. Strongly condemned this dastardly act and demand the immediate suspension of YSRCP leaders involved in the incident, Naidu added.

He further said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will become a blot in Andhra Pradesh's history for such tyrannical actions.