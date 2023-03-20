National
SC asks HCs to set up RTI portal in 3 months
A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said the apex court had also set up a portal for filing RTI applications to help people access info on the top court.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed all high courts to set up RTI websites within three months, observing the online facilities will considerably facilitate the fulfilment of the objects of the Right to Information Act, 2005.
A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said the apex court had also set up a portal for filing RTI applications to help people access info on the top court.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android