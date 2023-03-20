National

Padma Lakshmi is Kerala’s first transgender advocate

"Her achievement and her success will be a morale booster to the transgender community as a whole", Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev
Padma Lakshmi
Padma LakshmiIANS
IANS

KOCHI: Kerala got its first transgender advocate Padma Lakshmi, when she was enrolled as an advocate at a function organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday.

The transgender woman Lakshmi, who did her law graduation from the Government Law College-Ernakulam, has now written her name in record books by becoming the first transgender person to don the black robes in the state.

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev took to his social media account to congratulate her. "Her achievement and her success will be a morale booster to the transgender community as a whole," he said.

kerala
Bar Council
Padma Lakshmi
Ernakulam
Transgender Community
Law college
Bar Council of Kerala
Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev
First Transgender Advocate
Transgender Person

