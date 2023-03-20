ISRO set to launch LVM-III rocket from Sriharikota on March 26

SRIHARIKOTA: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that the launch of the Launch Vehicle Mark-III(LVM3-M3)/OneWeb India-2 mission is scheduled for March 26, 2023.

The mission launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The official social media handle of ISRO took to Twitter and said, "LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission: The launch is scheduled for March 26, 2023, at 0900 hours IST from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota".

Earlier social media handle of OneWeb satellite communications company and a partner in this mission took to Twitter and said, "We are targeting no earlier than Sunday 26 March, 3:30 AM GMT / 9:00 AM IST / 11:30 PM ET (25 March) for OneWebLaunch18; the final launch to complete our constellation. Our golden 'Hello World' mission patch for this launch reflects our initiation of global coverage this year".

One Web also mentioned the importance of collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries.

One Web further tweeted, "OneWebLaunch18 will see us launch 36 satellites with @isro and @NSIL_India from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries". In the year 2022 on October 23, ISRO launched 36 satellites of OneWeb.