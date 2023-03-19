‘Sexual assault’ remark: Rahul sends 4-page reply to Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reportedly answered the Delhi Police regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he made in Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The sources said that Gandhi sent four-page reply to Delhi Police highlighting in 10 points.

However, the sources have said that the answers were not clear in nature.

A Delhi Police team led by Special CP, Law and Order, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and DCP, New Delhi Pranav Tayal had reached Gandhi's home in Tughlak lane on Sunday morning to serve him a notice.

According to sources, the police team on March 15 had waited for three hours at Gandhi's residence to serve him notice, however, he did not meet them. Again on March 16, senior officers visited his residence and served the notice after waiting for one and a half hour.

A senior police officer said the notice was issued after the cops took cognizance of social media posts and sent a list of questionnaires.

" ... in one particular case, I asked a girl (who had been raped) if

we should call the police? She said 'don't call the police... I will

be shamed'," Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in

Srinagar.

Speaking with the mediaperaons, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said that Gandhi made the statement on January 30 in Srinagar.

"This is very serious matter and we came here to gather more information in this connection. We need information regarding his speech and the victims so that we could initiate legal action into the matter and victims could get justice," said Hooda.