National

Police at Rahul's doorstep over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him “to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment”.

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that ‘I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted’.

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rahul Gandhi
Delhi Police
Sexual harassment
'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Sexual harassment remark
Tughlaq Lane residence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in