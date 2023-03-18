Nagpur to play host to Civil society C-20 meeting from March 20-22

NAGPUR: Nagpur city decked up with decorative lights for the Civil Society C-20 meeting of the G-20 summit.

About 250 representatives of civil society from G20 countries and other countries will participate in this conference to be held from March 20 to 22.

The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency was held in Mumbai on December 13.

Members, guest countries and invited international organisations attended the meeting.

The three-day Development Working Group meeting will focus on G20 collective actions for accelerating progress on the SDGs, while supporting developing countries in dealing with immediate concerns relating to food, fuel and fertiliser security.

The first day of the meeting witnessed two side events on "Data for Development (D4D): Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and "Infusing new LiFE into Green Development," according to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The D4D side event also hosted two breakout sessions on 'Rejuvenating Legacy Systems: From Data to Public Value Intelligence', and 'Models for the Future: Leveraging IoT, Big Data and AI for the SDGs.' The post-lunch side event was held under the theme, 'Infusing New LiFE into Green Development.'

In December last year, Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel were lit up to welcome G20 delegates, who were out on a walk.

While out for a stroll, the delegates were seen enjoying the traditional culture of Maharashtra, with some playing the dhol.

Along with G20 delegates, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant also visited the Gateway of India on December 13.

Cultural programmes showcasing Maharashtra's folk dance and musical traditions were presented at the Gateway of India.

Speaking to ANI, Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator for India said, "It was a wonderful end to a fantastic day this G20 here and kicking off the development working group side sessions, to begin with and then a wonderful evening, dinner, cultural events and topped off here at Gateway, really a fantastic evening."

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.