Arunachal chopper crash: Major Jayanth cremated with military honours

According to officials, the Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh crashed near the Mandala hills area of the state on Thursday.
Army jawans pay tributes to Major Jayanth A, who perished in the chopper crash
CHENNAI: The mortal remains of Major Jayanth A of Army Aviation, who died in a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh, arrived at Madurai for his last rites and he was cremated with full military honours.

Collector Anish Shekhar, officers of the Indian Army paid a ceremonial tribute to Major Jayanth A at the airport.

Following this, his body was taken to Jayamangalam near Periyakulam in an ambulance from airport where his relatives, friends and members of the public gathered at his residence and paid their respects.

Arunachal chopper crash: One of the pilots identified as TN's Jayanth

The Indian Army formally removed the national flag draped over his body and handed it over to his family. Following this, 21 gunshots were fired and Major Jayanth's body was cremated with full military honors.

The aircraft was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at around 9.15 am on Thursday.

(Inputs from ANI)

