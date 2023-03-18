After independence India's milk production increased 10-fold: Shah

GANDHINAGAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 49th dairy industry convention in Gandhinagar and said after independence India's milk production has increased 10 times.

"From 1970 to 2022 India's population has increased 4-fold and our milk production has increased 10 times due to our dairy sector," said Shah at the 49th dairy industry convention in Gandhinagar.

The minister further stated, "Our milk processing capacity is around 126 million litres per day, which is the highest in the world." The dairy sector has also worked for the development of the country. The contribution of the corporative dairy is huge which has worked for farmers, Shah said.

Shah said, "The corporative dairy has helped poor farmers and women to become Atmanirbhar." "The IDA has played an important role in the development of the dairy sector. For the farmer's technical session, the industrial session has been organized," Shah said.

"The dairy sector is an important aspect of the Indian economy. The contribution of the dairy sector is more than Rs 10 lakh crore. 45 crore people are associated with it," he added.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday and will attend various public events. The Home Minister will later attend the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Circuit House, Gandhinagar.

Shah will later launch a Free food campaign at Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar in the afternoon, and then inaugurate Nardipur pond and lay the foundation stone and e-inaugurate various other development works of Vasan pond and Kalol.

He will later attend the convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University in the evening at the Convocation Grounds of MS University in Vadodara. On Sunday, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of Junagadh district bank headquarters and inaugurate APMC Kisan Bhawan in the agriculture camp at APMC Dolatpara in Junagadh.

Shah will later offer prayers at Somnath temple and e-inaugurate various development works with the launch of Somnath Trust's mobile app. Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat will culminate after he attends the Gujarat Central University Convocation Ceremony.