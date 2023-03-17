Significant rise in number of EVM's ballot units, control units

NEW DELHI : The total number of control units and ballot units has increased significantly since 2014. Control Units and Ballot units are constituents of electronic voting machines (EVM).

Currently there are 31.03 lakh ballot units (BU) and 22.15 control units (CU) available in the country. While the number of BUs and CUs in 2014 was 3.82 lakh and 2.50 lakh it increased to 13.95 BUs and 10.56 CUs in 2018. There are 13.26 lakh BUs and 9.09 lakh CUs which are new procurement or under production.

The above information was given by the Ministry of Law and Justice in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that EVMs and VVPATs are designed and manufactured indigenously by Bharat Electronic Limited (M/s. BEL) (PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India) and Electronic Corporation of India Limited (M/s. ECIL) (PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India). Paper Roll of the VVPAT is procured by the States/UTs from the manufacturers including M/s. BEL and M/s. ECIL, said the reply.

The ECI has informed that presently, it is using the M-3 Model of EVMs and VVPATS.

In an election petition filed in Karnataka High Court in the matter of Michael B. Fernandes vs. C.K. Jaffer Sharief, 2004 SCC online Kar 72, the Hon'ble Court had observed that EVMs are tamper proof and there is no possibility of manipulation of mischief at the instance of anyone, added the reply.

As per the Election Commission, an EVM is designed with two units, the control unit and the balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable. The control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. The balloting unit is kept within the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes.