India’s active Covid cases surpasses 5K after 109 days

NEW DELHI: India on Friday recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.