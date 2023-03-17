Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 5

NEW DELHI: A day after the roof of a cold storage chamber collapsed here, the toll climbed to five with three more deaths, police said on Friday.

Eleven injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Two people died and some were feared trapped after the roof of the cold storage chamber located at Indira Nagar road under Chandausi police station area collapsed on Thursday.

According to police, the roof was built only three months ago without necessary permission from the administration and potatoes more than the prescribed capacity of the cold storage were stored there.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said the death toll due to the roof collapse has risen to five so far and efforts are being made to identify the victims.

He said 11 people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital.

The rescue operation, which began soon after the incident, continued through the night and was underway till the time of filing this report.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur had told reporters late on Thursday night that rescuers were taking precautions as ammonia gas cylinders were kept in the cold storage.

''A case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, owners of the cold storage,'' he had said.