RS proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes on Thursday soon after it met for the day, with the proceedings adjourned till 2 PM.

Trinamool Congress MPs were in the well of the House even before the start of the proceedings and raised slogans saying they are not being allowed to speak. TMC members were also wearing black masks as a mark of protest.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the members to take to their seats but treasury benches raised their pitch demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks made abroad.

Opposition members also created uproar and the chair adjourned the House within two minutes of meeting.

The Rajya Sabha has not been able to transact any business ever since it met since Monday for the second leg of the Budget session, amid opposition uproar. The opposition members have been blaming the BJP for creating pandemonium in the House and for not allowing it to function.